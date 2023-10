Tonico fai da te: la ricetta è su TikTok

Replying to @. If this is your first time making fermented rice water, I recommend lightly ferment it by leaving it in room temperature for 1 -2 days, then keep in the fridge and use it up within 2 weeks. I personally prefer fermenting it in room temperature between 1 to 7 days, before storing in the fridge. In the first few days, it’s normal to see bubbles and white yeast forming on top. Most of the yeast will eventually become heavy and sink to the bottom. Yeast is harmless and is different than mold. It’s flat and thready in texture. If prefer, you can strain it out and discard it before using only the rice water. A sour smell is also normal and is often described as the smell similar to “old corn”, “beer”, “baby puke”, or “egg”. Interestingly, in my personal experience, the smell become less strong after 7 days then the 2nd or 3rd day. Also, it will continue to be more mild after storing in the fridge. When fermented rice water gets spoiled, you will see visible mold. At first, a thin film will form. Later, it will become fuzzy in texture (not flat). It can be white, grey, black, yellow, or green. The jar will also have a rotten smell. If it happens, discard the whole jar. Fermented Rice Water recipe & related videos are all on my playlist “Rice Water”! (1) Full step-by-step recipe (2) Science of 🍚💦, duet with Dr. MaxField. @Luke Maxfield (3) Tips on reducing smell (4) 4 Ways of how I use it Please check them out and follow me for more! Fermented rice water is rich in antioxidants, provides UV protection, helps skin barrier, soothes irritation/inflammation and reduces dark spots. Enjoy! #fermentedricewater #ricewater #asianskincare #skincare #naturalskincare #naturalskinproducts #homemadeskincare #diyskincare #beautysecrets #agingbackwards #agingwell

