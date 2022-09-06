Beauty
Trucco

Mostra del Cinema di Venzia: i migliori beauty look

Elodie - make up by Charlotte Tilbury

Sadie Sink - make up by Armani Beauty

Gaia

Camila Mendes - make up by Armani Beauty

Simone Ashley - make up by Armani Beauty

Barbara Palvin - make up by Armani Beauty

Cecilia Rodriguez - make up by Tom Ford Beauty, hair by Cotril

Giorgia Soleri - make up by Armani Beauty

Elisa Maino - make up by Clinique

Paola Turani - hair by Kérastase

Zión Moreno - make up by Charlotte Tilbury, hair by Cotril

Sydney Sweeney - make up by Armani Beauty

Valentina Sampaio - make up by Armani Beauty

Gabrielle Caunesil - make up by Armani Beauty

Chiara Carcano - make up by Clinique, hair by Bumble and Bumble

Beatrice Valli - make up by Charlotte Tilbury

Ludovica Bizzaglia - hair by Cotril

Veronica Ferraro - make up by Tom Ford Beauty

Giulia Salemi - make up by Clinique, hair by ghd

VEDI ANCHE

Trucco

Glitter e matte insieme: tutte pazze per il fan shape eyeshadow

Trucco

Labbra extra red, ciglia voluminose: il make up di Elisa Maino è da imitare

Trucco

Barbiecore mania: ora è il momento di pensare in rosa (e non solo) anche per il make-up
06-09-2022
Francesca Merlo